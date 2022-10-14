SkyView
Soda City Live: A jazzy good time with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, opens the 2022/2023 season with SPOTLIGHT on October 22, 2022, at 7:30 P.M. at Harbison Theatre.

This concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.

SPOTLIGHT focuses on the talent within the ensemble, and will feature amazing performances from celebrated members of the Southeastern jazz community who hail from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and all over South Carolina.

Reserved seating tickets range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased at www.scjazz.org.

Subscriptions for the full season are available at a savings price of $155-$225 and can be requested by writing to robert@scjazz.org.

SPOTLIGHT boasts a full evening of entertainment with two acts of amazing big-band jazz from the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a pre-concert performance by the Zach Bingham Blues Band, and complimentary beer and wine in the lobby (while it lasts).

SPOTLIGHT will feature time-cherished jazz classics and some boldly reimagined contemporary works. The compositions range from Duke Ellington, George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and an opener by Lennon and McCartney.

The program also features original compositions and arrangements by local jazz legends Dick Goodwin and Bert Ligon amongst others.

