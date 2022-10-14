SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Friends of the Library

Soda City Live: Homes for the Holidays
Soda City Live: Homes for the Holidays
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a book lover and library supporter, the Friends of Libraries will be hosting an event called “A Gathering of Friends” which will take place at the Irmo branch library.

October 16 through the 22 is observed as “National Friends of Libraries Week” in honor of the nonprofit that aims to help fund libraries.

The gathering will take place Sunday, October 16, click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Irmo High School (Source: lexrich5.org)
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
Brittany Martin, 34
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
BREAKING GRAPHIC
Active shooter reported in Raleigh
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Big Red Barn Retreat Center
Soda City Live: Fifth Annual Veterans 5k Race
Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres
Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres
Soda City Spotlight
Soda City Spotlight: Mimosa Moves with Ken Walker
Soda City Live: Eleventh annual art show and auction
Soda City Live: Eleventh Annual Reconstructing Home art showcase and auction