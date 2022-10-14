Soda City Live: Friends of the Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a book lover and library supporter, the Friends of Libraries will be hosting an event called “A Gathering of Friends” which will take place at the Irmo branch library.

October 16 through the 22 is observed as “National Friends of Libraries Week” in honor of the nonprofit that aims to help fund libraries.

The gathering will take place Sunday, October 16, click here for more information.

