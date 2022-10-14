SkyView
Soda City Live: Fifth Annual Veterans 5k Race

Big Red Barn Retreat Center
Big Red Barn Retreat Center(Ralqh A.Bennett | Big Red Barn Retreat Center)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Department of Veterans and Military Affairs will host the 5th annual USC Veterans Day 5K.

The race raises money to support local veterans and military members and takes place on the university’s campus with food, music, and more.

This year, proceeds will benefit a veteran’s support organization, The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood.

This year the race will take place Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m. and will begin at Founders Square in front of the Colonial Life Arena. Click here for more info.

