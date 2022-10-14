Soda City Live: Eleventh Annual Reconstructing Home art showcase and auction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Transitions Homeless Center is the largest homeless center in the Midlands.

They have housing for over 250 people, providing them hot meals, showers, and whatever t other needs as they work on establishing permanent housing and employment,

Next week- the shelter will host its biggest fundraiser of the year- the 11th annual “reconstructing home” auction and art show.

The best part is that the artwork is created by past and present clients of the facility.

The event will be Wednesday, October 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $80 for individual tickets.

Click here for more information.

