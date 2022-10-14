SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Weekend returns to the Midlands

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Pride Month and this weekend the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate pride month right here in the Midlands for the Famously Hot- South Carolina Pride Weekend!

Events will kick off Friday, October 14, with a street party at 6 p.m. on Main and Lady Street, with the parade beginning on Laurel Street down to Main and Lady Street at 7 p.m.

The Pride festival will take place Saturday at noon from Main Street down to Lady St. and Hampton St.

Click here for additional details on events and locations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Irmo High School (Source: lexrich5.org)
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
Brittany Martin, 34
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
BREAKING GRAPHIC
Active shooter reported in Raleigh
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Soda City Live: Eleventh annual art show and auction
Soda City Live: Eleventh Annual Reconstructing Home art showcase and auction
Soda City Live: Homes for the Holidays
Soda City Spotlight: Mimosa Moves with Ken Walker
Soda City Live: A jazzy good time with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble
Soda City Live: A jazzy good time with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble
Soda City Live: A jazzy good time with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble
Soda City Live: A jazzy good time with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble