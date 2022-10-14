Soda City Live: Annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Weekend returns to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Pride Month and this weekend the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate pride month right here in the Midlands for the Famously Hot- South Carolina Pride Weekend!

Events will kick off Friday, October 14, with a street party at 6 p.m. on Main and Lady Street, with the parade beginning on Laurel Street down to Main and Lady Street at 7 p.m.

The Pride festival will take place Saturday at noon from Main Street down to Lady St. and Hampton St.

Click here for additional details on events and locations.

