Soda City Live: Annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Weekend returns to the Midlands
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Pride Month and this weekend the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate pride month right here in the Midlands for the Famously Hot- South Carolina Pride Weekend!
Events will kick off Friday, October 14, with a street party at 6 p.m. on Main and Lady Street, with the parade beginning on Laurel Street down to Main and Lady Street at 7 p.m.
The Pride festival will take place Saturday at noon from Main Street down to Lady St. and Hampton St.
