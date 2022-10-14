Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI continue their search efforts to recover 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body.

Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5 and on Oct. 12, police and FBI confirmed they believed he was deceased and his mother, Leilani Simon, was the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

“To the Chatham County community, our heart breaks along with yours trying to comprehend what we believe happened here. The FBI along with our law enforcement agencies have followed every lead, every tip and every piece of evidence to get to this point and we will continue to do so,” said FBI Supervisor Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke.

The Chatham County Police Department held its first press conference Thursday since reporting that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

Police were not able to disclose much information about the case. Police say the reason for this is that they need to preserve evidence saying they only get “one shot” to arrest and charge Leilani Simon.

Although police and the FBI say they have evidence that led them to the conclusion that Quinton is dead, they said in their press conference they still haven’t found his body. They say the evidence was gathered through interviews and search warrants.

As we spoke to family, the babysitter and community members Thursday, they all expressed disbelief and broken heartedness.

Neighbors have many questions about what happened and why his mother is a suspect.

“It’s just really concerning because it goes to show you that there is evil everywhere and it can be just as close as not even five miles down the street where someone could have potentially killed their own child,” said Megan Kelly who lives in the area.

“You never want to hear anything bad about a child missing or possibly hurt but definitely not in your neighborhood,” said Kimberly Adams who lives in the area.

Neighbors told WTOC they are hoping the mother comes forward with the truth. In the meantime police say they aren’t slowing down their search whatsoever and will search wherever evidence leads them.

A small memorial for Quinton has been set up in front of his home.

