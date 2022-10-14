Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street.

The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at Airport Road, according to officials.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.