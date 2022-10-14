SkyView
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.(Lexington Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise.

The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.

