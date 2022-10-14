Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise.

The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.

LPD needs to identify these four individuals as they are alleged to have been involved in a shoplifting incident on September 15, 2022, of over $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.



Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with information. pic.twitter.com/9BqGKJc6TS — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 14, 2022

