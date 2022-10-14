SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Enzo

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enzo is an 8-month-old Great Pyrenees up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

We are so surprised that this handsome gentle giant is still homeless! Enzo and his brother Luka, who has been adopted, were both surrendered because they were chasing the owner’s chickens. We certainly want to find him a home without chickens but also a home full of love and affection to give this darling boy! Enzo loves to be petted and never wants you to stop. He is the sweetest, most lovable boy you will ever meet and gives the best hugs! Enzo has never met a stranger. He is super cuddly and will climb in your lap if you let him.

Enzo is still a puppy with lots of energy. He will need an experienced owner and would love a canine sibling to play with! Playtime is his favorite and he loves squeaky toys! He is such a goofball! A large fenced yard will be required for this big boy. He is fabulous on a leash and would love to go on family adventures! Great Pyrenees have a beautiful, fluffy coat which does require a bit of grooming.

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

