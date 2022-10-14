SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman killed in shooting

(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Atlantic Beach town councilman who was killed in a shooting last week.

A wake for Jim Dewitt is set for Monday from 3-7:30 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Conway.

Dewitt’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Conway. Details about a specific location for the service are expected later Friday.

Dewitt and his wife, Gloria, were killed in a shooting at their home in Richland County - which they owned alongside their home in the town of Atlantic Beach.

Their son, Matthew, is a suspect in their deaths as well as the death of Natasha Stevens, another relative in Horry County. A circuit court judge will set bond in that case in December before he is extradited to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths.

Dewitt had been on the town council for only about a year, but residents told WMBF News that he was an asset to the town and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Irmo High School (Source: lexrich5.org)
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
BREAKING GRAPHIC
Active shooter reported in Raleigh
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Brittany Martin, 34
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and warm for the weekend - Much cooler next week
You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd...
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Construction work has begun on a new park in Forest Acres, which aims to revitalize a pocket of...
Work begins on first-of-its-kind park in Forest Acres