SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT - Warm & Sunny Weekend, Much Colder Next Week

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some gorgeous weather for your Saturday and Sunday and a major cool-down for next week!

First Alert Headlines:

  • Tonight looks great for football! Clear skies and temps in the low 70s to upper 60s for kickoff.
  • More sunshine this weekend with warmer temps in the low 80s.
  • Monday a strong cold front pushes through which will bring a few spotty showers (20%).
  • It turns colder Tuesday with highs in the low 60s
  • We see upper 30s Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as well.
  • In the tropics, We’re watching Karl as well as a weak tropical wave near the coast of Africa.

First Alert Summary:

Tonight is going to be wonderful! A great night for football with temps in the mid 60s by kickoff and mid to upper 50s by halftime.

wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday we have sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region. Highs are a bit warmer with temps topping off around 81. Sunday is similar with mid 80s for highs and mostly sunny skies.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

A major cold front approaches from the northwest and brings a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Lows are down to 61 and highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Colder air pushes in from the northwest Tuesday which means temperatures are in the upper 40s in the morning and then low 60s for the afternoon, skies are sunny.

wis
wis(WIS)

Wednesday morning is downright cold! Down to 38! Highs reach the low 60s again.

wis
wis(WIS)

Thursday morning we have upper 30s once more as a large trough of low pressure sits over the eastern seaboard. Highs are in the mid 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Karl which will impact Mexico tonight and into the weekend. We also have a weak tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The wave has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Cooling off with lows in the upper 40s. Skies are clear.

Saturday: Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s with sunshine.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Irmo High School (Source: lexrich5.org)
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
Brittany Martin, 34
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
BREAKING GRAPHIC
Active shooter reported in Raleigh
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

FIRST ALERT - Sunny and warm for the weekend - Much cooler next week
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and warm for the weekend - Much cooler next week
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and warm for the weekend - Much cooler next week
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and warm for the weekend - Much cooler next week
FIRST ALERT-Weekend temperatures will reach the 80s, but the Fall weather will return next week.
FIRST ALERT-Weekend temperatures will reach the 80s, but the Fall weather will return next week.
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Rain & Thunder tonight, then dry weather for the weekend