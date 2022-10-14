FIRST ALERT - Warm & Sunny Weekend, Much Colder Next Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some gorgeous weather for your Saturday and Sunday and a major cool-down for next week!

First Alert Headlines:

Tonight looks great for football! Clear skies and temps in the low 70s to upper 60s for kickoff.

More sunshine this weekend with warmer temps in the low 80s.

Monday a strong cold front pushes through which will bring a few spotty showers (20%).

It turns colder Tuesday with highs in the low 60s

We see upper 30s Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as well.

In the tropics, We’re watching Karl as well as a weak tropical wave near the coast of Africa.

First Alert Summary:

Tonight is going to be wonderful! A great night for football with temps in the mid 60s by kickoff and mid to upper 50s by halftime.

Saturday we have sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region. Highs are a bit warmer with temps topping off around 81. Sunday is similar with mid 80s for highs and mostly sunny skies.

A major cold front approaches from the northwest and brings a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Lows are down to 61 and highs reach the low 80s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest Tuesday which means temperatures are in the upper 40s in the morning and then low 60s for the afternoon, skies are sunny.

Wednesday morning is downright cold! Down to 38! Highs reach the low 60s again.

Thursday morning we have upper 30s once more as a large trough of low pressure sits over the eastern seaboard. Highs are in the mid 60s.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Karl which will impact Mexico tonight and into the weekend. We also have a weak tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The wave has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Cooling off with lows in the upper 40s. Skies are clear.

Saturday: Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s with sunshine.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

