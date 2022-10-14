SkyView
DHEC reports first influenza death of season in SC

By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that a South Carolinian had died of influenza, the first of the season. DHEC said the flu season started Oct. 1.

Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and EHC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control said, “Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu.”

DHEC and the CDC are recommending anyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. So far there have been 788 confirmed cases of the flu and 33 hospitalizations in the state from the virus this season.

More information about the flu can be found at the link here.

