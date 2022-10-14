SkyView
Clemson travels to Florida State for Atlantic Division showdown

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers(WMBF)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are away this week and are heading to Florida for an Atlantic Division showdown. The game is set for Saturday at the Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers come into the game with momentum at their back, this year has been one of the most consistent for scoring in their program history. This season they’ve hit 30 points in every game. It is the third time for the franchise to reach 30 points in each of the first six games of a season.

The team moved up from No. 4 to No. 5 in the AP Poll this week.

Clemson is hunting for their 10th 7-0 start in program history. Previously they’d achieved that feat in 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The first time Clemson played against Florida State was in 1970. Florida State holds a 20-14 record in the meetings between the teams. The last time they played was in 2021, which ended after a strong fourth-quarter push ended the game 30 to 20 in Clemson’s favor.

