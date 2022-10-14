Artist announced for UofSC desegregation monument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is recognizing three students in a memorial to desegregation.

On Sept. 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell, and James Solomon Jr. became the first Black students admitted to the university Reconstruction. UofSC said their contribution to history in the desegregation of higher education will be immortalized by sculptor Basil Watson.

Watson has created pieces celebrating Black civil rights activists in his career, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Septima Clark.

All of my sculptures are about heroes,” Watson said. “My hope is that this sculpture inspires others to find that hero within themselves and recognize that a hero is not somebody else out there. A hero lies within us, and we can make that kind of contribution.”

The students entered the university on the same day but the process started after a lawsuit filed by Treadwell. She began the application process when she was 16 and it took two years and a lengthy court battle before she was allowed to enroll. The case was led by civil rights attorney Matthew J. Perry.

She would go on to become the first Black graduate at UofSC since Reconstruction. Treadwell earned a bachelor’s in biochemistry in 1965 and went on to earn a master’s in biology, a master’s, and Ph.D. in biochemistry.

“For me, the entire effort centers around the role that a woman, a female, can play in advocating for social change and educational opportunity,” said Treadwell.

Anderson was a transfer student from Clark College. He was a native of Greenville and went on to become a social worker in New York City before working for over a decade with the Veterans Administration. Anderson died in 2009.

Solomon was a graduate student. He served on the faculty of Morris College from 1960 to 1973. He also provided the college service as an administrator. His career included multiple positions in government work and ultimately retired as a commissioner of the Department of Social Services.

Watson is constructing a 12-foot bronze statue inspired by a photograph of the three after registering for the university at the Osborne Administration building. It will be installed in the spring of 2023, marking almost 60 years since the photograph. The statue installation will display prominently near the spot where the famous photograph was taken.

“The Board of Trustees commissioned this sculpture so that the University of South Carolina community and our entire state will have a visible and physical reminder, in perpetuity, of Sept. 11, 1963, when three students demonstrated remarkable, individual bravery in pursuit of opportunity for all,” said Board Chair Thad Westbrook.

