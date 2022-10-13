USC Veterans Day 5k returns for 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Veterans Day 5k is returning for its 5th time this year. The yearly event honors veterans, military service members, and their families.

Organizers said in their first four years they raised over $52,000 and had over 1200 participants from across the Midlands. Proceeds from the event go to help the Big Red Barn Retreat. For more information about registration, click the link here.

