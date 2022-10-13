SkyView
USC Veterans Day 5k returns for 2022

An image from a previous year's USC Veteran's Day 5k.
An image from a previous year's USC Veteran's Day 5k.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Veterans Day 5k is returning for its 5th time this year. The yearly event honors veterans, military service members, and their families.

Organizers said in their first four years they raised over $52,000 and had over 1200 participants from across the Midlands. Proceeds from the event go to help the Big Red Barn Retreat. For more information about registration, click the link here.

