Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great news! Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is in the running as one of the top 25 rescues in the nation to compete in the Tractor Supply Rescue Your Rescue competition.

The top four with the most online votes all receive a $25,000 grant each.

Go to www.tractorsupply.com/rescueyourrescue and look for the bio on Cotton Branch. You’ll see the bio to read, and just click the heart. No purchase is necessary.

Cotton Branch is an animal sanctuary for formerly abused and neglected farm animals of all kinds.

You can only vote one time. You must be at least 13 years of age to vote. And voting ends Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 11:59:59 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.