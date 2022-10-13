SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres

Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres
Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres(Town Theatre)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting tomorrow in the city of Forest Acres, nestled in a nice, open greenspace tucked along the streets of a familiar neighborhood ... music. Three mini-concerts by the area’s top talent. It’s called Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre and Forest Acres.

Shannon Scruggs is the executive director of Town Theatre and Lynnsey Baker is the chief information officer for Forest Acres. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the series.

Shannon says, “There’s nothing better than great music and great company – in the BEST neighborhood around! This month Town Theatre will present three mini-concerts by some fantastic performers that have graced not only the Town Theatre stage but are well known throughout the Midlands.”

Each concert will begin at 6 p.m. and last 30-45 minutes. Tickets are $5 per concert and may be purchased at www.towntheatre.com.

Shannon says, “In true picnic fashion, we strongly encourage you to grab dinner from your favorite Forest Acres restaurant to bring to the concert. Please also bring your own seats in the way of tailgate chairs and/or blankets. Guests will be asked to socially distance from other parties during the event.”

Town Theatre thanks Forest Acres for their support of this partnership. If you have questions, please call Town Theatre at 803-799-2510 and leave a message or email town@towntheatre.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland One (FILE PHOTO)
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested in P-card investigation
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
FILE PHOTO of Sheriff Leon Lott
State lawmakers, Richland County Sheriff say estreatment process could address criminal “catch and release” problem
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Lexington Medical Center - Flu and Covid-19
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Lexington Medical Center - Flu and Covid-19
Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month
Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month