Soda City Live: Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre & Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting tomorrow in the city of Forest Acres, nestled in a nice, open greenspace tucked along the streets of a familiar neighborhood ... music. Three mini-concerts by the area’s top talent. It’s called Picnic in the Park with Town Theatre and Forest Acres.

Shannon Scruggs is the executive director of Town Theatre and Lynnsey Baker is the chief information officer for Forest Acres. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the series.

Shannon says, “There’s nothing better than great music and great company – in the BEST neighborhood around! This month Town Theatre will present three mini-concerts by some fantastic performers that have graced not only the Town Theatre stage but are well known throughout the Midlands.”

Each concert will begin at 6 p.m. and last 30-45 minutes. Tickets are $5 per concert and may be purchased at www.towntheatre.com.

Shannon says, “In true picnic fashion, we strongly encourage you to grab dinner from your favorite Forest Acres restaurant to bring to the concert. Please also bring your own seats in the way of tailgate chairs and/or blankets. Guests will be asked to socially distance from other parties during the event.”

Town Theatre thanks Forest Acres for their support of this partnership. If you have questions, please call Town Theatre at 803-799-2510 and leave a message or email town@towntheatre.com.

