SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student

FILE PHOTO of SC State University.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student.

President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night.

Conyers said that heightened security for Saturday’s Homecoming includes:

  • Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies will work alongside campus police and guards.
  • A clear bag policy at Homecoming events in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center (SHM) and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
  • Metal detectors at entrances to SHM and the stadium.
  • Random vehicle checks at campus entrances.

The shooting happened near Russell Street, off of SC State’s campus.

The Homecoming Concert, scheduled for Friday, is restricted to students attending SC State and neighboring Claflin University. Admission is $10 for SC State students and $20 for Claflin students. A clear bag policy will be enforced and students will have to present a current, valid student ID.

School officials said that Conyers and other administrators are doing a risk assessment to determine if more security needs to be added to other homecoming activities. Conyers is also meeting with local officials and law enforcement to determine ways to increase safety measures.

