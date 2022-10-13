SkyView
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school

FILE PHOTO of school lockers
FILE PHOTO of school lockers(WAVE 3 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.

The threat was investigated and determined not to be credible. The investigation led to a 14-year-old who is believed to be responsible for the call.

The student was arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication.

“These acts not only disrupt school operations, but they also create a high level of anxiety for our students, staff and parents,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “Students must accept and recognize the important role they play in helping to keep our campuses safe. We will continue to stress that to our students and parents.”

This is the second Richland School District One student to be arrested for a phone threat in the last week. A Lower Richland High School student was arrested on Tuesday for a similar incident.

“I hope these students are receiving this message loud and clear,” Sheriff Lott said. “We are taking these calls seriously and sending these students to jail. I also hope parents are discussing the severity of these false calls with their children and make sure they understand they will be held accountable.”

The student was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

