Reward offered for Sumter sexual assault suspect

Demetrick Tyrell Nelson, 36
Demetrick Tyrell Nelson, 36(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A $5000 reward is being offered by the Sumter police department for information locating a sexual assault suspect.

Demetrick Turell Nelson, 36, of Milton Road, is wanted on criminal sexual conduct 1st degree and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators said on Sept. 10, Nelson asked a woman he knew for money. He allegedly threatened to hurt her if she declined.

After refusing, the woman was unable to escape. Police said Nelson sexually assaulted her and repeatedly beat the woman. She later received medical treatment and the police were called.

Warrants were issued for Nelson’s arrest and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about his location is being asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

