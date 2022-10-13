Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020.

Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two counts of boating under the influence resulting in death, according to the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The judge suspended Steele’s sentence to seven years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

On August 1, 2020, Steele was drinking with a group of people on a sandbar on the Broad River in Newberry County, according to officials. Two boats with members of the group left the sandbar and were waiting in the river when Steele, who left the sandbar after sunset and was driving another boat at a high rate of speed, crashed into one of the boats.

Jamie Lindler, 27, and Andrew Bunnell, 28, died of traumatic injuries caused by the crash, according to DNR officials.

“The sentencing helped to bring a little bit of closure to the families,” said SCDNR Sgt. Damian Yongue, who led the investigation. “It’s unfortunately not going to be able to bring their loved ones back, but it is some measure of closure for them.”

An investigation built on witness statements and field sobriety tests conducted by SCDNR led to the charges against Steele.

“Keeping the waters of our state safe from reckless and impaired boaters is critical work,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said. “We were honored to partner with Sgt. Yongue and his team of SCDNR agents to prosecute this case and seek justice in the courtroom this week for the families and friends of the deceased.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.