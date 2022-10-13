SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.(National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (Gray News) – A huge swarm of cannonball jellyfish washed up on Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks region.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise...
Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.(National Park Service)

According to the National Park Service, jellyfish rely on winds and currents to help them swim. Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally don’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.

“They will be left on shore to let nature take its course,” the National Park Service wrote. “Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
FILE PHOTO of Sheriff Leon Lott
State lawmakers, Richland County Sheriff say estreatment process could address criminal “catch and release” problem
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Police in California believe they have found the body of Jolissa Fuentes, who has been missing...
Body found near car wreck at bottom of cliff believed to be missing woman, police say
Residents told WIS they don’t have the resources to move elsewhere. Town leaders are aware of...
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
A crash on I-26 near exit 108 has eastbound traffic completely blocked Thursday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews