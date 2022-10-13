SkyView
Forest Acres officials announce plans for new park(Forest Acres)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Acres officials have announced plans for a new park featuring a splash pad, performance venue and a police memorial.

Officials say they are hoping to break ground on the park in late 2022 and open it to the public in fall 2023.

The two properties being used to accommodate the park were donated to the city after the Thousand Year Flood. Officials say the bridge that was damaged in the flood will be replaced and made pedestrian friendly.

The two locations of the park will be behind Zoe’s Kitchen and the Forest Lake Fabrics near the intersection of Trenholm Road and Forest Drive.

More information on the park can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

