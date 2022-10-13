FIRST ALERT-Weekend temperatures will reach the 80s, but the Fall weather will return next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

We are tracking early morning showers Thursday, that will clear out by midday.

Daytime highs will reach the 80s this weekend.

In the tropics, Karl and a weak tropical wave near the coast of Africa

First Alert Summary

Thursday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers, 20% chance, and then by the afternoon skies will clear up. We are still on the warm side with highs reaching the low 80s. The cooler air behind the front will push in by the evening hours. This cools us down to 49 by Friday morning.

Friday is mostly sunny and dry as high pressure controls our weather from the southwest. High temps reach the mid 70s.

We have upper 40s Saturday morning and upper 70s to near 80 by the afternoon as sunny skies dominate our weather as high pressure sits over the region causing sinking air in the atmosphere.

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

Another cold front approaches Monday. It’s moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it. Right now chances of rain look to be around 20%. Highs are in the mid 70s, and then we cool off into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning!

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Karl which will impact Mexico Friday into the weekend, and a weak tropical wave off the coast of Africa

