SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews

A crash on I-26 near exit 108 has eastbound traffic completely blocked Thursday evening.
A crash on I-26 near exit 108 has eastbound traffic completely blocked Thursday evening.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Antonio Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon
WATCH: Bond set for former Richland One Procurement Manager in P-card investigation indictments
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
FILE PHOTO of Sheriff Leon Lott
State lawmakers, Richland County Sheriff say estreatment process could address criminal “catch and release” problem
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

Residents told WIS they don’t have the resources to move elsewhere. Town leaders are aware of...
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
Demetrick Tyrell Nelson, 36
Reward offered for Sumter sexual assault suspect
Money Matters: Fed Raising Rates
Irmo High School (Source: lexrich5.org)
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School