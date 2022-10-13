Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
