Big Red Box
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We created the Big Red Box so that you can find links mentioned in the news in one place.
If you’re watching Live 5 News and you hear one of our anchors mention more information being in the “Big Red Box,” that’s this page, a special section in our website where we will post important links you wouldn’t necessarily have time to write down during the live broadcast.
May 1
April 28
April 27
- Free Workspace for Small Businesses
- Free Eye Exams for Service/Working Animals
- Nominate a Child to Receive Skateboard
April 26
April 25
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare providing free high school sports physicals
- HTI hiring for IFA Rotorion - May 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- EPI Hiring Event - May 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Roper St. Francis Job Fair - May 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Charleston Habitat for Humanity’s 8th Annual Builder Bash
April 21
April 20
April 19
April 18
April 17
- Berkeley Co. Schools Nights In community sessions
- National Firefighter Registry
- Riverdogs Blood Drive
- Jackson Galaxy Project
April 13
April 11
April 10
April 6
April 5
April 1
March 31
March 29
March 22
- Credit One Charleston Open Information
- Charleston County School District Student Transfer application
- Apply to the city of Charleston Mayor’s Youth Commission
March 21
- Find a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic
- Trident Medical Center Job Fair - March 23
- Hotel Bennett Job Fair - March 22
- South Carolina Heart Gallery
- Charleston Housing Authority Scholarships
March 20
March 17
March 15
March 13
- Help archaeologists identify 19th-century human remains
- Charleston Small Business Opportunity Expo 2023
March 10
March 8
- SC State Fair ‘Ride of Your Life’ Scholarship Application
- One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan Public Comments
March 7
March 6
March 1
Feb. 28
Feb. 27
- 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Registration
- 5k Run/Walk for Literacy
- White House Affordable Connectivity Program
- Charleston Wine + Food 2023 Schedule
Feb. 23
Feb. 22
Feb. 16
- Mount Pleasant Low-Impact Development Program
- Summerville Medical Blood Drive
- Charleston Animal Society ‘Vax-A-Palooza’ Appointments
Feb. 15
- Vote for Live 5 News and our team of journalists in this year’s Best of Charleston
- DD2 2023-2024 school calendar
Feb. 14
Feb. 12
Feb. 10
Feb. 9
Feb. 6
Jan. 24
Jan. 23
Jan. 17
Jan. 16
Jan. 15
Jan. 12
Jan. 9
Jan. 8
Jan. 7
Jan. 6
Jan. 3
- Interfaith Harmony Month events
- Isle of Palms Polar Plunge
- Donate to the Live 5 Polar Plunge Team for South Carolina Special Olympics
- Register for Trident Medical Center’s Stroke Support Group
Jan. 1
Dec. 30
Dec. 28
- SC Department of Employment and Workforce
- Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival
- Best of Charleston 2023 Nominations
Dec. 27
- Carolina Bay Holiday Blood Drive Registration
- Colleton Medical hosting supply, blood drive to benefit Colleton County Animal Shelter
- Kwanzaa events around the Lowcountry
Dec. 26
Dec. 24
Dec. 23
Dec. 22
Dec. 20
Dec. 16
Dec. 15
Dec. 14
Dec. 12
Dec. 8
- Taylor Swift Tickets to Benefit Project Hope
- How to win a refurbished bike from CARTA and Second Chance Bikes
Dec. 7
Dec. 4
Dec. 3
- Charleston County School District Flu and COVID-19 testing
- DD2 Flu & COVID-19 testing
- Dorchester County toy distribution
Dec. 2
Dec. 1
Nov. 30
Nov. 29
Nov. 27
Nov. 25
Nov. 24
Nov. 23
Nov. 22
Nov. 18
Nov. 17
- Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
- One80 Place Celebrates 10th Annual Turkey and a $20 Drive
Nov. 15
Nov. 14
Nov. 13
Nov. 11
Oct. 29
Oct. 28
- Charleston Beer Week Events
- SC Votes 2022 Constitutional Amendment Questions Explained
- Halloween safety tips
Oct. 27
Oct. 26
Oct. 25
Oct. 22
Oct. 20
Oct. 18
Oct. 17
Oct. 14
Oct. 13
Oct. 12
Oct. 10
- SC Works Virtual Job Fair
- Coastal Carolina Fair featured entertainers
- Dorchester District Two technology information
Oct. 7
Oct. 6
Oct. 5
Oct. 4
Oct. 3
- Joey Morant All That Jazz Concert fundraiser
- RSVP for Cunningham Casey Rally
- Register to vote online in South Carolina
- See damage from Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to report it where you live.
- “Caring for the Coast”: Donate to help those impacted by Ian
Sept. 30
Sept. 29
Sept. 27
- South Carolina Emergency Management Division
- Apply to become a substitute teacher in Dorchester District 2
Sept. 25
Sept. 22
- Liberty Hill Gala
- Therapy Dog Storytime (Elementary Age) (Middle School Age)
Sept. 21
Sept. 20
Sept. 19
Sept. 16
Sept. 14
Sept. 12
- 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence
- Charleston Literary Festival Tickets and Schedule
- American Red Cross Crews Subaru Blood Drive
Sept. 9
Sept. 8
Sept. 7
Sept. 6
Sept. 5
Sept. 2
Aug. 30
Aug. 26
Aug. 16
Aug. 15
Aug. 14
Aug. 13
Aug. 12
Aug. 11
Aug. 10
Aug. 9
Aug. 6
- Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
- What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
Aug. 5
Aug. 4
Aug. 3
Aug. 2
Aug. 1
July 26
July 25
July 22
July 19
July 18
July 15
- Name Our Goose
- Join Our Bone Marrow Registry
- COVID-19 Community Levels
- USDA Summer Meal Programs
- Annual Beaufort Water Festival
July 14
July 13
July 11
July 9
July 6
July 1
June 29
June 28
June 27
June 23
June 22
June 21
- Charleston Area Urban League
- City of Charleston Housing and Community Development
- Charleston County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- Vaccine site locator
June 20
June 16
June 15
June 13
June 10
June 9
June 8
- Charleston Animal Society car raffle
- North Charleston Fifty Fest
- 2022 Lowcountry Juneteenth Week Festival
June 7
June 3
- Trident Medical Center “Stop the Bleed” Event: To register, email michelle.houck@hcahealthcare.com.
- Seven Second Freeze Challenge
- Charleston County Public Library summer reading program
June 2
June 1
May 30
- North Charleston Virtual Career Fair
- Find your polling location
- Information on early voting in Charleston County
May 27
- Park Circle Pride: Full schedule
- Charleston RiverDogs “Run Charlie Run” 5k Registration
- Spoleto Festival USA
May 24
- Recover Initiative on Long Covid
- SCEMD: South Carolina Hurricane Guide
- Charleston Hope fundraiser for new mental health program in Title 1 schools
- Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County
- Sign up for Covid research
May 23
- Spoleto Festival USA 2022
- CDC: Children’s Mental health
- Purchase breast milk from Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina
May 20
- Charleston RiverDogs Schedule
- Charleston Battery Schedule
- Million Hearts
- Community Options, Inc, - Get paid to host a disabled individual in your home
- SC Works/Charleston County Job Fair, May 25, 10am - 12pm
May 18
- Helping families find infant formula during shortage
- City of Charleston 4th of July Celebration
- How livable is your community?
May 17
May 9
May 5
- RSVP: IFA Rotorion Hiring Event
- Salute to Our Heroes
- SC Military Community Hiring Fair On May 10-11
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Grants for supporting teacher well-being
May 4
May 3
May 2
- WATCH: Lowcountry teacher, podcast host talks about state of education in SC
- American Red Cross: Find a Blood Drive
April 29
April 27
April 25
- Francis Marion National forest: ABC Land Exchange project
- National Drug Take-Back Day collection sites
April 21
April 19
- Microbusiness Pandemic Relief Program
- Blood drive at the Joe
- Dorchester County Public Safety Strategic Plan
April 18
April 11
April 6
- Charleston Gaillard Center
- Charleston County Housing Our Future Survey
- Joint Base Charleston 2022 Air Expo
April 1
March 31
March 30
- COVID-19 County Check
- City of North Charleston working on a new flag
- Child Abuse Prevention - “Hot Chocolate Talk”
March 29
March 25
March 24
- Donate Blood with The Blood Connection
- Pfizer’s blood pressure medication recall
- Best of Charleston survey 2022
March 23
- Berkeley County School District Performance and Operational Assessment
- Finance of America Reverse’s website
March 18
- The Exchange Club of Charleston Presents The Triple B Cowboy Challenge and BBQ Throwdown
- Roads of Hope
March 17
March 15
- Living Out Loud Seminar
- Sign up to donate blood
- Charleston Adopt-A-Block
- Living Out Loud Seminar - Saturday March 19
March 12
March 11
- Enter to Win: A NextGenTV
- Medal of Honor day at Patriots Point
- Art Walk in the Creek
- Tri-County Digital Inclusion Initiative
- The Blood Connection
- City of Beaufort adopts “sister” city in Ukraine
March 9
March 7
March 4
March 3
- Colleton County School District job fair
- South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy
- SC Works Trident Workshop: Job Search and Resumes
March 2
March 1
Feb. 27
Feb. 25
- Charleston County Schools: School Choice program
- Top ten scams reported to the national consumer’s league in 2021
Feb. 24
Feb. 22
Feb. 21
- SC Dept of Employment and Workforce virtual hiring event
- Low Country Virtual
- EdOptions Academy
- How to sign up for DD2′s virtual school public meetings
Feb. 19
Feb. 18
Feb. 17
Feb. 16
Feb. 15
- One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan
- City of North Charleston: Making a new city flag
- Charleston County School District Calendar Options
Feb. 14
- Dorchester School District 4 announces school improvement meetings
- Dorchester District 2 proposed attendance lines
- Neighborhoods affected by Dorchester District 2 proposed attendance lines
- Better North Bridge virtual meeting
Feb. 10
Feb. 9
Feb. 8
- Orange Grove Charter School Donations
- Your Disney pics could end up in the Smithsonian
- SC Broadband Office expanding internet access
- Georgetown County redistricting map
Feb. 7
- Colleton County School District Meetings
- Walmart hiring event
- Register for Charleston Veterans Virtual Career fair
Feb. 4
Feb. 3
- READ: North Charleston mayor’s letter sent to the Charleston County School District
- Community leader: One Region requests public input on community strategies
- Join the Cupid Crew
Feb. 2
Feb. 1
- SCDOT Requests Public Comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
- Find Narcan distributor near you
- Updated in-person Register of Deeds hours
Jan. 30
Jan. 29
Jan. 27
- Lowes Food, Summerville Mobile Blood drive
- Top 5 things to remember when filing income tax returns in 2022
Jan. 26
- South Carolina Health Care Virtual Career Fair
- Sign up to give blood with the Blood Connection
- Better Northbridge Project
Jan. 25
Jan. 24
- Charleston County Schools: 2022-2023 School Choice Virtual Fair
- Code 3 Miler 5K sign up
- Do your Federal Taxes for Free
- 2022 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge
- EPIC Seminar 2022 - Alston Middle School and SC Department of Commerce
Jan. 19
- Register for Charleston County’s Human Resources Department and SC Works Trident virtual Job and Resource Fair
- SC Careers: Health Care virtual job fair
Jan. 18
Jan. 17
Jan. 16
Jan. 14
- Deadline to Register for Cooper River Bridge Run to have packet mailed is Saturday
- Gifts to Charleston Animal Society double during the #bettywhitechallenge
Jan. 13
Jan. 12
Jan. 11
- MUSC: RN new graduates hiring event
- Mount Pleasant Narcan training
- Georgetown County third redistricting map introduced
- 2022 Open Enrollment Period
Jan. 7
Jan. 6
Jan. 5
Jan. 4
- Save the Light Marathon registration
- Charleston Restaurant Week begins Jan. 13
- Summerville hosting virtual fair housing workshop
Jan. 3
- City of Goose Creek: Red Bank Road Corridor Survey
- Lowcountry Food Bank’s pantry locater
- Covid-19 updates for Berkeley County School District
- Covid-19 updates for Dorchester District 2
