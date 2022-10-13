Active shooter reported in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WIS) - The Raleigh Police Department said they’re at the scene of an active shooting Thursday afternoon. It was reported that the incident started around 5:30 p.m. and that four people were taken to an area center for injuries related to the shooting.

Police said they were investigating the area near Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.



Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

