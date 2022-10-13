SkyView
3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

