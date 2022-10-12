SkyView
WIS’ Rick Henry talks serious trash ahead of annual peanut eating contest

By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year WIS’ Rick Henry is in it to win it at the South Carolina State Fair boiled peanut eating contest. “So, I know all about peanuts,” citing his grandfather’s farm and years of experience as reasons why he’s favored to win this year’s competition.

After losing the last two celebrity boiled peanut eating contests he says he’s going to win. What’s he going to do differently? Nothing. He’s bringing the same classic technique he always has.

Henry took third place this year.

