WIS’ Rick Henry talks serious trash ahead of annual peanut eating contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year WIS’ Rick Henry is in it to win it at the South Carolina State Fair boiled peanut eating contest. “So, I know all about peanuts,” citing his grandfather’s farm and years of experience as reasons why he’s favored to win this year’s competition.

After losing the last two celebrity boiled peanut eating contests he says he’s going to win. What’s he going to do differently? Nothing. He’s bringing the same classic technique he always has.

Henry took third place this year.

It’s about to go down‼️ … @RickHenry10 is competing in the celebrity boiled peanut eating contest at the South Carolina State Fair (he has @RCSD Sheriff Lott on standby to make sure there’s no cheating. 😆)



Stay tuned for @wis10 #mustseeTV 🤣😉😎 pic.twitter.com/iuRPY8xlsK — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) October 12, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.