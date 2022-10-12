State lawmakers, Richland County Sheriff say estreatment process could address criminal “catch and release” problem

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined with state lawmakers Wednesday to discuss ways to keep violent criminal offenders behind bars so that they stop committing crimes.

Sen. Brian Adams, R-Berkeley, a former law enforcement officer, and Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, a former solicitor, said they have been exploring legislation to address the issue, but that there are possible fixes under current law as well.

Lott has described the issue as “catch and release,” and called it an epidemic plaguing the state.

“Their constituents call them and say what can we do to stop this wave of criminals that we’ve got that are the same ones,” he said. “Catch and release is for fishing, it is not for criminals.”

According to RCSD, there have been several instances in the last year where murder suspects out on bond are continuing to break the law.

The latest example of this happened last weekend.

On October 8, Eugene Ivery, who had been charged with murder in 2018, reportedly fled from RCSD deputies after they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

During the chase, two deputies collided, sending K9 specialist Zack Keefe to the hospital with a severe concussion. Ivery posted bond after his most recent arrest.

“That’s telling this deputy here who just out of the hospital after three days that really don’t care about your life,” Lott said. “That other guy’s life is more important so we’re going to let him out in the community while you’re in the hospital.”

As for possible solutions, lawmakers argue that solicitors should revoke bonds for repeat offenders.

“There’s an easy solution to this, we have to get focused on it,” Harpootlian said. “It would cut the number of cases the sheriff has to make, the solicitor has to prosecute, and make the community safer. It’s win, win, win and win.”

A state Supreme Court case allows for the estreatment process. This means that bond can be revoked and the offender can be held in jail until a trial is scheduled if the defendant violates any conditions of the bond, which would include being arrested again.

“We’re going to work on legislation, but there’s a lot that can be done to solve this problem without another law,” Harpootlian said. “I mean everybody says, ‘Well, we go with the legislation you pass.’ Not everything is solved by more laws. We have the laws on the books. I think the solicitors, law enforcement and the judges need to get on the same page.”

Beyond estreating more bonds, Adams said he is considering proposing legislation that would hold bondsmen more accountable in these cases.

“We can’t be allowing criminals back out on the road after they keep reoffending and reoffending, and the bondsmen keep doing these $25 bonds,” he said. “So we have to start putting some sort of legislation in place where if you’re out on bond and you recommit, you can’t get out on a time payment. You either pay full bond or something is put up for that full bond. But it can’t be a $25 payment. That has to stop.”

The senators say law enforcement should also work with solicitors to appeal to circuit courts, any bond set by a magistrate that they feel is not sufficient to protect the public.

Harpootlian said many circuits have not been estreating bonds with any regularity. The Fifth Circuit, for example, made less than $800 through this process last year, according to records.

