South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding

City of Orangeburg seal
City of Orangeburg seal
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare.

In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.

The money comes from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program.

The South Carolina projects are:

  • The city of Orangeburg, $857,075, improvements to the Emergency Management System
  • Allendale County, $687,212, updated equipment for healthcare services from the Allendale County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department.
  • Franklin C. Fetter Family Health Center, $1,000,000, improvement of nutritional services, food distribution, and telehealth systems
  • Allendale County Rescue Squad, $750,000, pre-hospital patient emergency care, replacement of obsolete equipment, and improving ambulances
  • Orangeburg County, $750,000, purchase of five emergency medical vehicles for the Holly Hill and Eutawville area
  • The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, $1,000,000, emergency medical equipment for public safety emergencies, improved telemedicine and emergency pandemic equipment
  • Dorchester County, $1,000,000, broadened access to vaccines, COVID-19 testing, wellness services, lab work, radiology, and telemedicine, improvements to medical care facility in western Dorchester County

