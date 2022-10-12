South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare.

In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.

The money comes from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program.

The South Carolina projects are:

The city of Orangeburg , $857,075, improvements to the Emergency Management System

Allendale County , $687,212, updated equipment for healthcare services from the Allendale County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department.

Franklin C. Fetter Family Health Center , $1,000,000, improvement of nutritional services, food distribution, and telehealth systems

Allendale County Rescue Squad , $750,000, pre-hospital patient emergency care, replacement of obsolete equipment, and improving ambulances

Orangeburg County, $750,000, purchase of five emergency medical vehicles for the Holly Hill and Eutawville area

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties , $1,000,000, emergency medical equipment for public safety emergencies, improved telemedicine and emergency pandemic equipment

Dorchester County, $1,000,000, broadened access to vaccines, COVID-19 testing, wellness services, lab work, radiology, and telemedicine, improvements to medical care facility in western Dorchester County

