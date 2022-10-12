South Carolina Attorney General to announce grant funding for Midlands crime victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson is announcing millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. at West Columbia’s city hall. WIS will stream the event live on our digital platforms.

Wilson’s office said the money is intended for state and local agencies along with non-profits. The money will go to groups in Aiken, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.

Speakers scheduled for the event include Wilson and Carol Yarborough from the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center.

