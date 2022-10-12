SkyView
Soda City Live: Hush No More Against Domestic Violence Day and Walk

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are so many causes to bring awareness to in October, among them is Domestic Violence.

Tomorrow will be “Against Domestic Violence Day” at the State House led by the Nonprofit “Hush No More” and Saturday the organization will host its domestic violence awareness walk at Riverfront Park.

Thursday, Oct. 13, Hush No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day will take place at the South Carolina State House at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, Hush No More will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at the Laurel Street entrance of the Riverfront Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with both an in-person and virtual option.

And finally, a Butterfly release and breakfast dedicated to homeless survivors will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Hope Plaza, that’s 2018B Main Street Columbia.

