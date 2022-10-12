Soda City Live: Fifth annual Buddies, Not Bullies Rally and Costume Mixer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and today is National Bullying Prevention DAY... to bring awareness a local entrepreneur and anti-bullying advocate, with the help of a local superhero, TiffanyJ and Super Beauty are hosting their fifth annual “Buddies, Not Bullies” Rally.

This year comes with a little twist. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes.

Buddies, not Bullies Rally and Costume Mixer (TiffanyJ)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.