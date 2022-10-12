Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you know what it could mean if your little one does not associate a certain letter with a sound? For example, the letter b with the “b” sound. This same child might, though, have a larger vocabulary than someone typical of his or her age.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Erika Senneseth is the headmaster at Sandhills School which is on the southeast side of Columbia. And Mike Thacker is the chairman of the board of directors for Sandhills School.

It’s believed one in five or 20% have dyslexia, but many are not diagnosed or do not get the intervention they need.

To learn more about Sandhills School, visit https://www.sandhillsschool.org/. And for quick facts on dyslexia, go to https://dyslexia.yale.edu/dyslexia/signs-of-dyslexia/.

