SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month

Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month
Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month(Sandhills School)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you know what it could mean if your little one does not associate a certain letter with a sound? For example, the letter b with the “b” sound. This same child might, though, have a larger vocabulary than someone typical of his or her age.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Erika Senneseth is the headmaster at Sandhills School which is on the southeast side of Columbia. And Mike Thacker is the chairman of the board of directors for Sandhills School.

It’s believed one in five or 20% have dyslexia, but many are not diagnosed or do not get the intervention they need.

To learn more about Sandhills School, visit https://www.sandhillsschool.org/. And for quick facts on dyslexia, go to https://dyslexia.yale.edu/dyslexia/signs-of-dyslexia/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified

Latest News

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala