SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety(Cayce Police Department)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?

Lt. Danielle McCord was recently presented the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster. She also has received the Supervisor of the Year award.

And Officer Mandy Fournier is the handler for the district’s school therapy dog, Hudson. She also received a recent honor, that of SRO of the Year.

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety(Cayce Police Department)

They joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about what they call their unique model of service.  At a time when parents and teachers feel that school safety is one of their top concerns, having the presence of the SROs in our schools is vitally important.

The City of Cayce Police Department is putting an emphasis on using its Hudson to reach students on several levels.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified

Latest News

Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month
Soda City Live: Dyslexia Awareness Month
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala