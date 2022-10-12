COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?

Lt. Danielle McCord was recently presented the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster. She also has received the Supervisor of the Year award.

And Officer Mandy Fournier is the handler for the district’s school therapy dog, Hudson. She also received a recent honor, that of SRO of the Year.

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety (Cayce Police Department)

They joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about what they call their unique model of service. At a time when parents and teachers feel that school safety is one of their top concerns, having the presence of the SROs in our schools is vitally important.

The City of Cayce Police Department is putting an emphasis on using its Hudson to reach students on several levels.

