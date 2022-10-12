Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Lexington Medical Center - Flu and Covid-19
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is officially flu season but Covid-19 is still around.
You won’t have one but two things to protect yourself and your family from this year.
Dr. Lauren Matthews with Lexington Pediatric Practice which is a part of Lexington Medical Center’s Network of care shares tips and resources on today’s “Be Well Wednesday”. Click here for more information.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.