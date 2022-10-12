Sheriff Lott, senators to discuss ‘catch and release problem’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) and Senator Brian Adams (R-Berkeley) to discuss the “catch and release problem in our court systems.”

Sheriff Lott began by talking about a man who was out on bond for murder when he led deputies on a chase that sent one deputy to the hospital.

Senator Adams stated that he is working on legislation that would allow judges and law enforcement to work together on getting the issue under control.

