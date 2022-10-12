SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then sexually assaulted. (Credit: LAPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim.

The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor by an unknown suspect at a park.

Security footage released by the LAPD shows a man leading a person through a residential neighborhood. He has his left arm over the person’s shoulder and his right arm pressed toward the person’s body.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

According to an LAPD statement, the suspect left the location traveling in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
HNN File
C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Rain and thunder possible today into Thursday morning
The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then...
Los Angeles Police Department searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen
Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no...
Passengers say they were trapped for several hours on Chicago-bound Amtrak
The sedition trial for the Oath Keeper leader continues.
Oath Keepers leader refused to acknowledge Biden presidency