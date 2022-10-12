SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Part of Colonial Drive closed as Columbia Water makes repairs, updates

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Colonial Drive between Farrow Road and Academy Street will be closed as Columbia Water makes necessary repairs and updates.

The City of Columbia is urging people to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

If you have any other questions or concerns, call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
File image
Newberry Co. Coroner encourages seatbelt use after third crash death within the month
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
HNN File
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm