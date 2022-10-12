Part of Colonial Drive closed as Columbia Water makes repairs, updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Colonial Drive between Farrow Road and Academy Street will be closed as Columbia Water makes necessary repairs and updates.

The City of Columbia is urging people to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

If you have any other questions or concerns, call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

