My Take: The 2023 African American History Calendar

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has unveiled the honorees for this year’s African American History Calendar. This year one of WIS’ own, Judi Gatson was included on the calendar. The calendar allows us to share the stories of the South Carolinians who inspire and motivate others to make the Palmetto State a great place to work, live and learn.

The African American History Calendar shows the distinct exceptionalism amongst us here in South Carolina, these are people who’ve left a remarkable impact on our state and nation. It is a source of pride for all South Carolinians to celebrate. Congratulations to all the honorees.

