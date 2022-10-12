SkyView
Gov. McMaster, others to discuss CJ Cup golf tournament

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish, and others will be discussing the CJ Cup golf tournament Wednesday.

The CJ Cup is scheduled to happen October 20-22 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, SC.

More information on the CJ Cup can be found here.

