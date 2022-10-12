Gov. McMaster, others to discuss CJ Cup golf tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish, and others will be discussing the CJ Cup golf tournament Wednesday.

The CJ Cup is scheduled to happen October 20-22 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, SC.

More information on the CJ Cup can be found here.

