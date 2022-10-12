SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Rain & Thunder tonight, then dry weather for the weekend

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front brings a chance of some rain and thunder tonight, some downpours could be heavy at times.

First Alert Headlines

  • We see a good chance of rain and storms tonight, some of the rain could be heavy.
  • We see a few showers Thursday with more clouds in the morning then some clearing by late afternoon. Chance of rain is 30%.
  • Skies are clear Friday and temps are a bit cooler as cooler air moves in behind the front, highs are in the mid 70s.
  • Upper 70s Saturday with sunny skies.
  • Low 80s into Sunday, our next chances of rain will be Monday as a cold front moves in, it’s just a 20% chance.
  • Much colder air pushes in by Next week with some lows in the 30s!
  • Tropical Storm Karl will impact Mexico this weekend.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

A cold front moves in this evening and brings a 70-80% chance of rain showers and some storms. Some of the storms could produces localized heavy downpours. Rain lasts through the night tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Thursday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers, 30% chance, and then by the afternoon we have skies clear up. We are still on the warm side with highs reaching the low 80s. The cooler air behind the front will push in by the evening hours. This cools us down to 49 by Friday morning.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Friday is mostly sunny and dry as high pressure controls our weather from the southwest. High temps reach the mid 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We have upper 40s Saturday morning and upper 70s by the afternoon as sunny skies dominate our weather as high pressure sits over the region causing sinking air in the atmosphere.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Another cold front approaches Monday. It’s moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it. Right now chances of rain look to be around 20%. Highs are in the mid 70s, and then we cool off into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Karl which will impact Mexico Friday into the weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Showers and storms with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers in the morning. Drier for the afternoon with highs reaching 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and mid 70s for the afternoon.

Saturday: Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the mi d70s.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the mid 60s and partly cloudy.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified

Latest News

FIRST ALERT- Rain and thunder possible today into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT- Rain and thunder possible today into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT- Rain and thunder possible today into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT- Rain and thunder possible today into Thursday morning
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert