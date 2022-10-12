FIRST ALERT- Rain & Thunder tonight, then dry weather for the weekend

OLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front brings a chance of some rain and thunder tonight, some downpours could be heavy at times.

First Alert Headlines

We see a good chance of rain and storms tonight, some of the rain could be heavy.

We see a few showers Thursday with more clouds in the morning then some clearing by late afternoon. Chance of rain is 30%.

Skies are clear Friday and temps are a bit cooler as cooler air moves in behind the front, highs are in the mid 70s.

Upper 70s Saturday with sunny skies.

Low 80s into Sunday, our next chances of rain will be Monday as a cold front moves in, it’s just a 20% chance.

Much colder air pushes in by Next week with some lows in the 30s!

Tropical Storm Karl will impact Mexico this weekend.

First Alert Summary

A cold front moves in this evening and brings a 70-80% chance of rain showers and some storms. Some of the storms could produces localized heavy downpours. Rain lasts through the night tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers, 30% chance, and then by the afternoon we have skies clear up. We are still on the warm side with highs reaching the low 80s. The cooler air behind the front will push in by the evening hours. This cools us down to 49 by Friday morning.

Friday is mostly sunny and dry as high pressure controls our weather from the southwest. High temps reach the mid 70s.

We have upper 40s Saturday morning and upper 70s by the afternoon as sunny skies dominate our weather as high pressure sits over the region causing sinking air in the atmosphere.

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

Another cold front approaches Monday. It’s moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it. Right now chances of rain look to be around 20%. Highs are in the mid 70s, and then we cool off into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning!

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Karl which will impact Mexico Friday into the weekend.

