Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son accused in triple homicide to appear in court

Matthew Dewitt will have a bond hearing at 9 a.m. in a Horry County courtroom.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A triple homicide suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Matthew Dewitt will have a bond hearing at 9 a.m. at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

He will face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of Natasha Stevens.

Police said Matthew Dewitt killed Stevens, who is one of his relatives, inside a home along Highway 319 near Conway.

Matthew Dewitt is also accused of killing his father and mother, Jim and Gloria Dewitt, in their home in Richland County.

James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and...
James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and killed in Richland County.(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)

All three bodies were discovered on Sunday.

Jim Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman and owned a home both in the town and in Richland County.

Dewitt had been on the town council for only about a year, but many residents told WMBF News that he was an asset to the town and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department explained that Dewitt will face charges in Horry County and then will be brought to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths.

