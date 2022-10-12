ARPA application deadline nears in Richland County, $16 million available in federal funding
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County says organizations have until Friday, Oct. 14 to apply for emergency federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Organizations can apply at the link here. The county says it is making $16 million available to help nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Applicants can apply in up to three categories. Each category requires a separate application.
The categories are:
- Affordable housing, $4 million
- Food insecurity, $2 million
- Broadband services in underserved areas, $2 million
- Services for unhoused people, $2 million
- Education assistance, $1 million
- Home repairs for seniors, $1 million
- Nonprofits, $1 million
- Small businesses, $1 million *501(c) certificate not required
- Workforce training, $1 million
- Youth and recreational services, $1 million
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.