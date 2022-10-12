ARPA application deadline nears in Richland County, $16 million available in federal funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County says organizations have until Friday, Oct. 14 to apply for emergency federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizations can apply at the link here. The county says it is making $16 million available to help nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations impacted by COVID-19.

Applicants can apply in up to three categories. Each category requires a separate application.

The categories are:

Affordable housing, $4 million

Food insecurity, $2 million

Broadband services in underserved areas, $2 million

Services for unhoused people, $2 million

Education assistance, $1 million

Home repairs for seniors, $1 million

Nonprofits, $1 million

Small businesses, $1 million *501(c) certificate not required

Workforce training, $1 million

Youth and recreational services, $1 million

