Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory.

“These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house full of people hoping you hit the right one,” he said. “In one of these houses was an 84-year-old grandmother.”

According to OCSO (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office), on Sept. 27, several shots were fired into a Branchdale Highway residence, and then the following afternoon a residence a few blocks away was shot multiple times.

Ravenell said 25-year-old Traquan Shivers was charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime related to a Sept. 27 incident.

And for the retaliatory shooting on Sept. 28, Damien Elmore, 40, of Vance, was charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

Shivers was found hiding in a closet at an acquaintance’s residence, during the arrest several rifles, ammunition, and body armor were found.

Ravenell said investigators believe the incidents stem from threats being made on social media and more arrests are expected.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.