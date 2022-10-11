COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is gearing up to host its sixteenth annual Furball and Moonlight Gala and while pets aren’t encouraged to attend, they do benefit especially those who need fur-ever homes.

This year an anonymous donor is willing to match all donations received between now and the day of the ball up to $100,000, and as the time ticks away we want to ensure that everyone who can give can do so.

The ball will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala (clear)

