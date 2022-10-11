SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is gearing up to host its sixteenth annual Furball and Moonlight Gala and while pets aren’t encouraged to attend, they do benefit especially those who need fur-ever homes.

This year an anonymous donor is willing to match all donations received between now and the day of the ball up to $100,000, and as the time ticks away we want to ensure that everyone who can give can do so.

The ball will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO

Latest News

Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer
Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop