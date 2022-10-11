SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer

Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer
Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few local families may have a better Christmas this year, especially those who may not have seen a Christmas with gifts due to breast cancer diagnosis.

Medical bills may be the Grinch for some who grapple with their finances while also juggling their health care and the upcoming Fire2Flame Diamond and Pearls Fashion show hopes to bring relief.

Proceeds from the event for Saturday, October 15th at Columbia Place Mall will be a start.

Organizer Aisha Robinson knows what it’s like because following her diagnosis in 2021 Christmas was not a priority.

Robinson has a passion for fashion and is the owner of two lines of clothing.

Fire2Flame will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For tickets click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
Lance Michael Alberti
Sumter inmate captured after escaping from detention center
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith accepted Shane Rogers’ plea deal Monday.
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
FILE PHOTO of Lower Richland High School
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COMET announces death of Interim CEO

Latest News

Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments