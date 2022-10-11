Soda City Live: Fire 2 Flame Fashion show to benefit families of those living with Breast Cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few local families may have a better Christmas this year, especially those who may not have seen a Christmas with gifts due to breast cancer diagnosis.

Medical bills may be the Grinch for some who grapple with their finances while also juggling their health care and the upcoming Fire2Flame Diamond and Pearls Fashion show hopes to bring relief.

Proceeds from the event for Saturday, October 15th at Columbia Place Mall will be a start.

Organizer Aisha Robinson knows what it’s like because following her diagnosis in 2021 Christmas was not a priority.

Robinson has a passion for fashion and is the owner of two lines of clothing.

Fire2Flame will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For tickets click here.

