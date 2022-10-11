Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are so excited to share spooky experiment ideas with you and your family, courtesy of EdVenture Children’s Museum.
Kendal Turner shows Billie Jean Shaw how to make non-Newtonian fluids with slime.
EdVenture also has classes so if you do mind a mess at home, you can always stop by and learn something new.
